Instagram Bug Causes Users To Lose Millions Of Followers

Uh oh…this is no bueno. After dealing with Apple’s nasty Facetime glitch there’s a new bug in town. According to reports, Instagram has been having an issue that’s causing users to lose millions of followers.

“The glitch has affected celebrities including Kylie Jenner, Justin Bieber, Kim Kardashian, and Ariana Grande, who all lost more than a million followers,” Highsnobiety reports. “It has also come for influencers, who have seen their follower counts plummet by the thousand.”

While some assumed Instagram was cracking down on fake followers, as it has done in the past, this wasn’t the case. “We’re aware of an issue that is causing a change in account follower numbers for some people right now. We’re working to resolve this as quickly as possible,” Instagram stated yesterday from its Twitter account, later adding that we can expect a fix by today, February 14. Since then there’s been no Twitter update…so stay tuned.

