Diddy’s Wax Statue At Madame Tussauds Was Decapitated

It seems someone in New York City has a serious drudge with Diddy. His replica at a Times Square museum was defaced; literally.

According to The Daily News an unidentified male took issue with Brother Love’s wax figurine at the Madame Tussauds on Saturday, February 16. The perpetrator reportedly knocked the statue over around 8:45PM. Once on the ground he proceed to trample it until the head was severed off.

Combs was in attendance when the replica was originally unveiled in December 2009 in midtown Manhattan. It is said that he was very critical on the construction asking that his personal groomer “Curtis The Barber” personally style the hair of the figurine. As of this weekend Diddy has yet to comment on the random act of vandalism. New York police authorities say that the reasoning for the attack is still not clear and no arrests have been made.

Video of the scene below.

Photo: WENN.com