Was Cassie On A Mission To “Upset” Diddy When She Posted #TrainerBae?

We’ve already heard the rumors about Diddy feeling “betrayed” by Cassie‘s new relationship. Now, sources have reportedly told People magazine the music mogul feels Cassie posted photos of her new bae to purposely upset him.

“If there is anyone who knows how absolutely devastated Diddy has been since Kim’s death, it’s Cassie. He can’t believe she feels the need to post pictures with her new guy. It’s like she did it to upset Diddy more,” the source supposedly told People, before going on to call the entire situation “just ridiculous.” “There is just no need to post pictures on social media at this point. Diddy is having enough of a hard time.”

The “Me & U” singer’s new man, Alex Fine, was reportedly hired by Diddy to work as Cassie’s personal trainer. It is unclear when Fine and Cassie’s business relationship became more, but Cassie denies any allegations of cheating while she was still in a relationship with Diddy.

See her viral photo with bae below and let us know if you think Cassie only posted it to set Brother Love off?

Photo: WENN, Instagram