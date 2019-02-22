Bout Damn Time: R. Kelly Charged With 10 Counts of Aggravated Criminal Sexual Abuse

What took so damn long? Today (Feb. 22), R. Kelly was charged with 10 counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse in Cook County, Illinois.

The Chicago-Sun Times confirmed the charges and reports that he is due in court March 8 per paperwork. Per Fox 32, a no-no bail warrant has been issued for R’uh’s arrest.

Recently, two more women came forward in Baltimore to accuse R. Kelly. Also, infamous attorney Michael Avenatti submitted more videotapes (plural) to authorities that allegedly featured R. Kelly sexually assaulting underaged women.

The allegation against R. Kelly were brought to the forefront of pop culture once again thanks to the Surviving R. Kelly docuseries.

Now the question is, will justice be served?

After 25 years of serial sexual abuse and assault of underage girls, the day of reckoning for R Kelly has arrived. — Michael Avenatti (@MichaelAvenatti) February 22, 2019

