CLOSE
HomeNews

Bout Damn Time: R. Kelly Charged With 10 Counts of Aggravated Criminal Sexual Abuse

The R&B crooner's jail cell is calling.

Leave a comment
R Kelly In Concert - Detroit, MI

Source: Scott Legato / Getty

What took so damn long? Today (Feb. 22), R. Kelly was charged with 10 counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse in Cook County, Illinois.

The Chicago-Sun Times confirmed the charges and reports that he is due in court March 8 per paperwork. Per Fox 32, a no-no bail warrant has been issued for R’uh’s arrest.

Recently, two more women came forward in Baltimore to accuse R. Kelly. Also, infamous attorney Michael Avenatti submitted more videotapes (plural) to authorities that allegedly featured R. Kelly sexually assaulting underaged women.

The allegation against R. Kelly were brought to the forefront of pop culture once again thanks to the Surviving R. Kelly docuseries.

Now the question is, will justice be served?

Photo: Getty

R. kelly

comments – add yours
MORE FROM HIP-HOP WIRED
Wired Video
PaleyFest 12th Annual Fall Preview - 'Atypical' - Red Carpet
Perennial Dweeb Michael Rapaport Apologizes For Calling Meek Mill Trash
02.21.19
FROM SITES WE LOVE
Close