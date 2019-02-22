Jussie Smollett Pleads Innocence To ‘Empire’ Cast Members

Jussie Smollett is enduring heavy amounts of scrutiny as the case involving his alleged racist and homophobic attack continues to reveal new details. According to sources, the actor reached out to his Empire cast members and pleaded his innocence to them.

TMZ reports:

Sources on the “Empire” set tell us the cast and crew were waiting at least 30 minutes for Jussie to begin the scheduled scene. When he eventually showed his face he was very emotional, and surrounded by his family.

We’re told he addressed everyone on set, saying …”I’m sorry I’ve put you all through this and not answered any calls. I wanted to say I’m sorry and, you know me, I would never do this to any of you, you are my family. I swear to God, I did not do this.”

After that, he left the set. We’re told it was obvious Jussie had been crying a lot, so producers said he would have to come back later. He did, and we’re told he is currently shooting the scene.

The producers of the show have not yet decided Smollett’s fate.

