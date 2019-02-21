Chicago Authorities Claim Jussie Smollett Beat Himself Up For A Raise, Twitter Expedites Cancellation

Damn Jussie! That is what Twitter is collectively saying after Chicago P.D. revealed today that the actor staged his own attack in hopes to secure a raise for his role on Empire and further his acting career.

Chicago PD Superintendent Eddie Johnson on Jussie Smollett: "Bogus police reports cause real harm. They do harm to every legitimate victim who's in need of support by police and investigators as well as the citizens of this city." https://t.co/19yxceltFg pic.twitter.com/Ge2YyxAJOn — The Hill (@thehill) February 21, 2019

The disappointment and anger can be felt all over the social media platform as details are emerging showing Smollett was not a victim of an actual hate crime. According to the Chicago authorities, the actor paid brothers Abel and Ola Osundairo with a check to physical assault on him on camera. The police have that check as evidence, plus revealed the wounds on Jussie’s face were self-inflicted because the brothers were wearing gloves when they “attacked” Jussie so there was no way they could have scratched him.

To make matters worse, MAGA Twitter is having a field day with this. The orange menace Donald Trump wasted no time chiming in on the situation calling out Smollett for his “racist” comments in a Tweet. Keep in mind this is the same man that sympathize with Neo-Nazi and White Nationalists, is always silent when his loyal followers assault journalists at his rallies, has been mum about his boy Putin threatening the country he swore an oath to protect and hasn’t fixed his small fingers to call out the White Coast Guard who’s terrorist plot was thwarted.

.@JussieSmollett – what about MAGA and the tens of millions of people you insulted with your racist and dangerous comments!? #MAGA — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 21, 2019

We held out hope that this was indeed not the case, but all signs are pointing to Jussie fooling us. Smollett is still maintaining his innocence, but it would seem his weird attempt at securing a bigger bag may have canceled rising career for good. Don’t let this situation fool you though, the Chicago P.D. is still suspect and hate crimes against LGBTQ individuals is real, and we will continue to believe anyone who claims they are a victim of it.

