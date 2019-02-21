Jussie Smollett Turns Himself, Arrested On Charges Of Filing False Report

Jussie Smollett and his ongoing ordeal regarding an alleged racist and homophobic assault is nearing a conclusion, although there are certainly more details to come. After being indicted by a grand jury in Chicago, the Empire actor turned himself into authorities and was arrested.

The Blast reports:

“Jussie Smollet is under arrest and in custody of detectives,” a rep for the Chicago PD tweeted.

Another rep added, “Chicago Police Detectives take #Empire actor #JussieSmollett into custody to face Class 4 Felony charge (punishable for up to 3yrs in prison) for Disorderly Conduct in Falsifying Police report. Bond Hearing scheduled for 1:30p in Cook County Criminal Court.#ChicagoPolice.”

Police are expected to update the press at 9:00 AM local time.

Wednesday night, the Cook County state’s attorney’s office charged Smollett with felony disorderly conduct for allegedly filing a false police report.

Jussie Smollett’s legal team released a statement after the charges were announced, saying, “Like any other citizen, Mr. Smollett enjoys the presumption of innocence, particularly when there has been an investigation like this one where information, both true and false, has been repeatedly leaked. Given these circumstances, we intend to conduct a thorough investigation and to mount an aggressive defense.”

A rigorous investigation revealed that brothers Abel and Ola Osundairo were seen on video purchasing masks, red hats, and other items ahead of the alleged attack. In an exclusive CBS News report, the brothers reportedly told police that Smollett paid them to purchase the items to stage the crime scene.

EXCLUSIVE: I tracked down surveillance of the Osundairo's buying supplies before "attack" Sources say Jussie Smollet told brothers what to buy. Countless phone calls placed for this. Visited more stores than I wish to admit. @cbschicago https://t.co/GT6h2g6Y9a pic.twitter.com/ULr3UTDe9Q — Charlie De Mar (@CharlieDeMar) February 20, 2019

Jussie Smollett’s mugshot after surrendering to @Chicago_Police this morning. Source: CPD pic.twitter.com/5iaV9SxWOB — 𝕊𝕥𝕖𝕡𝕙𝕒𝕟𝕚𝕖 𝕎𝕒𝕤𝕙 (@WashNews) February 21, 2019

Photo: WENN