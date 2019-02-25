Houston Honors Meek Mill With His Own Day [Photos]

H-Town has put some serious respect on Meek Mill’s name. The city has bestowed him one of biggest honors that an entertainer can receive.

As spotted on TMZ the Philadelphia MC was given his own day by Houston. During the last stop of his Motivation tour at the Revention Music Center stopped he was awarded the prestigious proclamation. The staff from the mayor’s office joined on him stage to denote February 24 as Meek Mill Day. The decoration is nod to his work towards criminal justice reform.

Meek showed his appreciation on his Instagram. “Life is a roller coaster!#themotivationtour Houston gave me a meek mill day! 💪🏾🏆”.

Since his release from prison the “Going Bad” rapper has been an advocate for changing how low-income communities are policed and bringing awareness to how unfair at times the justice can be towards people of color.

In November 2018 Houston mayor Sylvester Turner dubbed November 18 as “Astroworld Day” in honor of Travis Scott who is a resident of Clutch City.

Photo: WENN.com