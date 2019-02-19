Meek Mill Drags Michael Rapaport For Calling Him “Trash”, Tells Remy To Fall Back

Actor Michael Rapaport’s been a Hip-Hop culture enthusiast/critic for longer than most Millennials have been on this earth and like most older heads he’s grown a “get off my lawn” type of attitude when dealing with this generation of rappers. Many people take issue with his hot takes on numerous culture related topics so when he decided to come out of left field to launch an attack on Meek Millsby calling him “trash,” he should’ve expected some kind of reprisal from the Philadelphia rapper.

After Michael went after Meek and stated he wasn’t even a top 20 rapper out of Philly, Meek took to his Twitter account to address the Higher Learning actor’s tirade against him and stated that Rapaport shouldn’t “ever use the word trash when you speaking on nothing from our culture unless you tryna get trashed #2 who gave you authorization to be speaking on us? #3 what you charging now? Last time I seen You you wanted a selfie.”

Aye @michealrapaport don’t ever use the word trash when you speaking on nothing from our culture unless you tryna get trashed 🤫 #2 who gave you authorization to be speaking on us? #3 what you charging now? Last time I seen You you wanted a selfie 🥴 be great tho on the net 🤷🏾‍♂️ — Meek Mill (@MeekMill) February 18, 2019

Me:ayo yo who this?

Anonymous: I think it's the guy from white men can jump?

Him: meek you so fire you give me that feeling what hip hop is missing ima fan “can I get a selfie”? Hurry up go head 🤦🏾‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/GJoMZotqG9 — Meek Mill (@MeekMill) February 18, 2019

After posting said selfie that MP apparently requested, Meek reminded him of how disturbingly good Rapaport was in his role of Remy the white supremacist in John Singleton’s 90’s film Higher Learning saying “I never liked you since you played remy on the roof top.”

I never liked you since you played remy on the roof top… I kinda been on ya ass anyway lol — Meek Mill (@MeekMill) February 18, 2019

Meek ain’t wrong. The whole hood soured on Michael Rapaport after watching him get his homicidal Trump on in that film. We know it was a movie but goddamn he sold that character for all that it was worth. It doesn’t help that over the years Michael Rapaport’s done some questionable things like criticizing Colin Kaepernick for kneeling during the anthem to calling Spike Lee a “sh*t stain.”

So yeah, it seems like Michael Rapaport has a tendency to become Remy Rapaport here and there.

Still, Michael decided to keep the drama going by calling out Meek fans coming at him while dredging up the biggest “L” Meek ever had to hold.

Shout out to all the fair weather

Meek Mill fans coming at me Hard Body Karate, BUT where were you guys during the DRAKE thing? Still waiting…. You were where? New @iamrapaport breaks it all down here:https://t.co/PQCccOqQC8 pic.twitter.com/Wf8YBVIZ2d — MichaelRapaport (@MichaelRapaport) February 19, 2019

We’re not sure how this’ll end but what we do know is that the culture will ride with our representatives before siding with a movie Nazi. Just saying.

—

Photo; Getty