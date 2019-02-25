Terrence Howard Had Meltdown On Set Of ‘Empire’ Following Jussie Smollett’s Arrest: Report

Just after Terrence Howard hit Instagram to let the world know he still loves Jussie Smollett, a new report says the actor was singing a different tune when his Empire costar was first taken into custody.

“Thursday was a complete disaster on set after Jussie turned himself into Chicago Police. Terrence was so upset he refused to come out of his trailer for most of the day,” sources reportedly told TMZ. “The actor didn’t believe Jussie’s account from the get-go, he felt the story never added up,” sources said, according to the site.

“We’re told Terrence grilled Jussie periodically as holes began to emerge,” TMZ adds. “Further illustrating his disdain for Jussie … we’re told Terrence was nowhere to be found Thursday night when Jussie addressed the cast and crew. Terrence was not alone in his feelings … we’re told many others on the cast and crew felt Jussie was lying and ultimately that’s why producers decided to remove Jussie from the set for the final 2 episodes … it was just too disruptive.”

Prior to this report coming out, Terrence Howard posted a video of Smollett playing with the youngest Howard child. He captioned the clip, “All your lil homies got you… We love the hell out of you.”

“Nevertheless, it doesn’t take away from what we know happened on Thursday,” TMZ insists. See the Empire star’s message to Jussie Smollett below and stay tuned.

Photo: Getty