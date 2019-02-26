R. Kelly Posts $100K Bond, Reportedly Hits Up Mickey D’s Right After

R. Kelly became the butt of jokes after he was unable to post 10 percent of his $1 million bond over the weekend according to many reports. On Monday (Feb. 25), Kelly posted a $100,000 bond and reportedly went to McDonald’s right after.

TMZ reports:

Kelly’s $100k bond — 10% of his $1 million bail — was finally posted Monday after he appeared in court and entered a not guilty to plea to all 10 counts of aggravated sexual abuse. As he walked out of jail, wearing his blue down coat, Kelly was swarmed by photogs and reporters.

There also seemed to be a number of protesters yelling at Kelly, calling him a pedophile and asking how he’d feel if someone urinated on his daughter — but they used more colorful language.

Sources in Kelly’s camp tell us he paid the bond with a bank cashier’s check … so, there won’t be any issues with his check clearing.

Kelly’s legal woes aren’t over as he has to pay his ex-wife Drea Kelly $160,000 in back child support by March 6 or he’s going right back in the slammer.

