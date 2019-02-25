I Believe I Can’t Pay: R. Kelly Fails To Pay $100K Bond, Slander Well Deserved

R. Kelly was finally indicted on 10 counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse and turned himself in for a hopefully not-so-comfy stay in jail. According to several reports, the R&Pee singer is having a little trouble paying the 10 percent needed for his $1 million bond.

Chicago Sun-Times reports:

Kelly failed to pay the $100,000 needed for his release ahead of trial on Saturday night, but could post bond Sunday after spending a second night in custody.

Kelly’s defense attorney, Steven Greenberg, said the singer’s finances were “a mess” and his income strangled after his record label dropped him. Greenberg said he expected Kelly to have the cash to bond out of jail before his next court appearance on Monday.

“He’s trying to get it together,” Greenberg told reporters after the hearing.

Kelly owes upward of $160,000 in back child support and was about to be evicted from his Near West Side studio after failing to pay $167,000 in rent, Greenberg said.

Judge John Fitzgerald Lyke Jr. says that if Kelly posts bail, he will have to surrender his passport and he’s not allowed to have contact with any minors.

