Michael Avenatti Turning Over Another R. Kelly Sex Tape

Michael Avenatti is going in for the kill. Reportedly, the outspoken lawyer is turning over yet another R. Kelly sex tape to authorities.

Actually, it’s more like a sexual assault tape since the victim was reportedly just 14-year-old at the time the film was made.

Reports TMZ:

Sources familiar with the case tell TMZ … attorney Michael Avenatti will turn over a 55-minute VHS video Monday to Cook County prosecutors. We’re told the video shows R. Kelly having sex with the same 14-year-old girl depicted in the first video Avenatti obtained, which was shot in 1999. This second video was shot around 2000.

We’re told, just like the first video, there are multiple references to the girl being 14 years old. Our sources say R. Kelly is repeatedly “coaching” the girl through various sexual situations.

At one point, we’re told R. Kelly is seen choking the girl while having anal intercourse. Our sources also say there’s a part where he takes some sort of lotion and “sprays” it all over her face. We’re told he then chokes her, mounts her from behind and turns her face to camera for a reaction shot.

Word is Avenatti is also seeking a third video. Also, he plans to go after R. Kelly’s “enablers” who have allegedly aided him in getting away with supposed abuses for over 20 years.

R. Kelly has been indicted and charged with 10 counts of criminal sexual abuse. The R&B singer is still in jail as he scrounges up $1M bond.

Keep his passport.

—

Photo: Chicago PD/Getty