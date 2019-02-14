New R. Kelly Sex Tape w/ Alleged 14-Year-Old Given To Authorities By Michael Avenatti: Report

Michael Avenatti isn’t washed yet. The infamous lawyer has given to authorities a sex tape which he says shows R. Kelly having sex with a minor.

Reports CNN:

CNN has seen the VHS tape that appears to show Kelly having sex with a girl who refers to her body parts as 14 years old. Avenatti, who is representing a man he calls a whistleblower against Kelly, says he handed the tape to the Cook County State’s Attorney’s Office in Chicago last weekend.

“My client knows the identity of the girl and R. Kelly. He identified the two of them on the videotape. He worked for and has known R. Kelly for decades and he met the girl on a number of occasions,” Avenatti said.

Reportedly, the sexually explicit tape lasts 42 minutes and 45 seconds. And unfortunately yes, it’s another one of those tapes.

Per CNN:

There are two scenes on the video: one apparently in a living room and another in a bedroom. A naked man who appears to be R. Kelly is seen performing multiple sex acts with the girl. She is heard calling him “daddy” multiple times.

It is impossible to know her age just from the video. They both refer to her “14-year-old p***y.” Six times the girl refers to her genitalia as 14 years old.

At one point, the man asks the girl to urinate. After she does, he urinates on her.

What is on the video mirrors some of the alleged acts for which Kelly was arrested for child pornography in 2002, when he was 35, and then acquitted six years later.

R. Kelly’s lawyer told CNN this was the first time he heard about the allegations.

Will this be the evidence that brings R. Kelly down?