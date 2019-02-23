R. Kelly Turns Himself In, Mug Shot Complete With Struggle

It appears that the saga of R. Kelly could be coming to a legal close if the charges he just received happen to stick. The troubled R&B singer turned himself in to authorities and the mugshot, as expected, illustrates the struggle.

TMZ reports:

R. Kelly just surrendered to police in Chicago … turning himself in after being charged with sexual abuse of 4 girls, at least 3 of whom were minors.

The embattled R&B singer turned himself in Friday night at a Chicago police station.

As we reported … prosecutors in Chicago hit Kelly with 10 counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse Friday morning, and 9 of the 10 counts involve alleged victims ranging in age from 13 to 16 years old. There are 4 alleged victims in total, and one of them is the subject of 4 different counts.

As the outlet previously reported, attorney Michael Avenatti is representing one of the victims and has been vocally leading the charge to bring Kelly to justice. No comments have been made by Kelly’s legal team regarding the matter.

Photo: Getty