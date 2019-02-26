NYC Hot Spot La Marina Files For Bankruptcy

It’s the end of an era for one of New York City’s trendiest nightspots. Uptown’s signature bar beach lounge is tapped out.

According to the New York Post La Marina is filing for bankruptcy. The report claims the nightspot is more than 600K in debt which includes several deposits made towards wedding reservations. This news should not be a surprise to locals as the club has been involved in several scandals for the last few years.

In 2018 La Marina faced closure after they lost their liquor license and one of their managers was arrested on drug charges. Additionally the club amassed over $200,000 dollars in debt for back rent and other service bills. Things got even bleaker for the ownership group when their partner Fernando Mateo, a former livery cab advocate and campaign fundraiser for Mayor Bill de Blasio, was accused taking part in pay for play with politicians. La Marina has been closed since November.

Although the establishment seems to have one foot in the grave the new owners feel confident about their future. In an email to the newspaper Josh Rosen said “we expect to restructure the company and reopen in May as we normally do for the season”.

Located in the Inwood section of Manhattan the restaurant offered patrons scenic views of the Hudson River as they lived their best life. It quickly became the one of hottest places to party with the likes of Jay-Z, Beyoncé, Fat Joe and DJ Khaled making appearances there. E

ventually, La Marina became synonymous with New York City club culture with prominent song references from French Montana and Fabolous.

Photo: Michael Loccisano/Getty Images for HBO