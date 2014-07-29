CLOSE
French Montana Parties At La Marina In “R&B B*tches” ft. Fabolous & Wale [Video]

French Montana bigs up the baddest R&B goddesses in the game and brings along Fabolous and Wale for some fun.

Backdropped by New York City’s waterfront lounge La Marina, the newly released Eif Rivera-directed visual for “R&B B*tches”  follows French, Fab and Wale as the trio show love to songstresses like Mary J. Blige, Christina Milian and Ashanti (who makes a cameo).

Peep the video treatment below. “R&B B*tches” lives on French’s Mac & Cheese 4, due out soon.


