Vince Staples Says Jussie Smollett Ain’t Do Nothing But “A Little Scam”

As the Jussie Smollett slander continues to snowball down the hill with more and more of your favorite celebrities having formed and voiced their opinions on the matter, it’s getting to the point where we almost feel bad for the guy. Almost. We mean it was an alleged pre-planned self-inflicted wound.

Now one of the most vocal people in Hip-Hop, Vince Staples, has thrown in his two cents and while many people have responded to Smollett allegedly staging his attack with horror and anger, VS isn’t too upset about it. In fact, he hopes people get over it and let Smollett go about his life.

In an interview with GQ, the Big Fish Theory rapper didn’t just absolve the Empire actor of his questionable actions, but also says he shouldn’t face any punishment for falsifying a police report.

“Ah, man, free the Juice Man. He’s just running a little scam. Shit, the fact he feels like he has to do that says more about this world and less about him. Because nobody wants to do that. Hopefully he don’t get time because police are smoking people, falsifying police reports, and they get to go home so let my boy go home.”

Had someone like Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez said this, FOX “News” anchors would be demanding she apologize to police and calling for her deportation regardless of her being an American citizen. But no one up there knows anything about Hip-Hop so Vince Staples will be spared the wrath of the far-right media.

What do y’all think of Vince Staples assessment of the situation? Was Jussie Smollett’s actions more an example of how the world has been turned it’s head since the 2016 elections as opposed to an attempt for the rumored pay raise? Should he be forgiven for staging his attack if that turns out to be true? Let us know in the comments below.