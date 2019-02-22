No Chill Chuck: Charles Barkley Roasts Jussie Smollett On ‘Inside The NBA’ [Video]

For the most part you either hate or love Charles Barkley. This week he got in a lot of people’s good graces with a great roast of the gay Tupac.

On Thursday, February 22 the team at Inside the NBA had some time. During a segment where Kenny Smith, Shaquille O’Neal, Ernie Johnson and Charles Barkley were all discussing which basketball predictions had no chance of coming true, the former Phoenix Suns all-star took his shot. “Two black guys beating a black guy up” he replied.

The barb was a clear jab at Empire actor Jussie Smollett. Chuck took things even further by calling out the provocateur lame’s lack of planning when allegedly paying off his Nigerian attackers. “America, let me just tell you something: Do not commit crimes with checks. If you’re going to break the law, do not write a check… get cash, man!”

Naturally laughs ensued which opened the door wide open for more roasting. “You wasted all that damn time and money. You know what you should’ve did? Just went up to Liam Neeson’s neighborhood. It would’ve solved all your damn problems” referring to the actor’s earlier admission that he was ready to kill a Black man in revenge for his female friend who got raped.

This comes after Smollett turned himself into Chicago police for claiming he was a victim of a homophobic attack on January 29. Since then the story of the assault has fallen apart as the two suspects in question have confessed that Jussie paid them to jump him.

You can view the clips below.

Charles Barkley and Inside The NBA clowning Jussie Smollett pic.twitter.com/qnEHlTTrnT — gifdsports (@gifdsports) February 22, 2019

Charles Barkley needs to CHILL 😅 pic.twitter.com/yp3o8BTYGJ — Def Pen Hoops (@DefPenHoops) February 22, 2019

Photo: WENN.com