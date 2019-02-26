Pokémon Legend Mewtwo Makes 1st Appearance In 2nd ‘Detective Pikachu’ Trailer

We’re just a few shorts month away from the first live action Pokémon movie, Detective Pikachu hitting the silver screen and while most heads have reservations about supporting the kiddie movie, remember, Deadpool‘s Ryan Renolds is voicing the fan favorite yellow pocket monster.

But before Detective Pikachu premiers later this summer we get the 2nd official trailer in which we learn how Pikachu finds Tim Goodman (Justice Smith), why they decided to help each other, and that Pikachu has a mild coffee addiction but can stop whenever he wants. Naturally the new trailer also features lots of familiar Pokémon including Bulbasaur, Cubon, and we get our first look at the all powerful Mewtwo. What role will he play in the film? Who knows but he don’t like playing games that’s for sure.

Check out the latest trailer for Detective Pikachu below and let us know if you’ll be checking for this come May 10.