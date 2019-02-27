Jordyn Woods Throws Tristan Thompson Under The Bus, Says He Kissed Her

Jordyn Woods might be public enemy #1 in the eyes of the Kardashian clan, this after rumors the curve model and businesswoman made out with Tristan Thompson. Woods has allegedly shifted the blame and put it on Thompson, saying the long-armed Lothario kissed her first.

The Blast reports:

Sources directly involved with the drama tell The Blast Woods put in a call to Khloé the morning after she left Thompson’s house party following their scandalous hookup.

However, we’re told Woods first offered up a story that she was a “watchdog” for Khloé and only went to the house party to “keep an eye” on Tristan and make sure nothing inappropriate went down.

We’re told Khloé thought the call was odd, especially when later in the day multiple people began reporting back to the reality star that Woods was actually sitting on Tristan’s lap during the party.

Khloé called Woods back and grilled her on the details she omitted, and we’re told Kylie Jenner’s BFF “came clean.

However, Woods insisted “he leaned over and kissed me,” implicating Tristan as the person who “made the move” in the hookup.

The outlet adds that the Kardashian family believes that Woods’ apology is lacking. Further, Woods sat down as a guest on Jada Pinkett Smith’s Red Table Talk show and possibly violated a non-disclosure agreement she signed with the Kardashians that could cost her seven figures.

Photo: Getty