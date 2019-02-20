Meet Kylie Jenner’s BFF & Honey-Hopping Hooper Tristan Thompson’s Alleged Side Joint Jordyn Woods [Photos]

Honey-hopping hooper Tristan Thompson got caught up again in an alleged cheating scandal, but this time the lady in question hit too close to home. According to all kinds of chatter, Thompson was seen making out with Kylie Jenner’s best friend, Jordyn Woods, and we can see our man has a type.
Woods, 21, has carved her own lane as a curve model and entrepreneur and is probably best known for being Kylie’s bestie and roommate. But she’s getting a lot of undue press due to the alleged hookup with Big Tristan, who has already carved out a reputation as a cheater.
Tsk Tsk, Mr. Thompson.
Check out these images of Jordyn Woods below.
Photo: WENN
1. Shiseido Cocktail EventSource:Getty
WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA – SEPTEMBER 25: Model Jordyn Woods attends Shiseido Cocktail Event at Quixote Studios West Hollywood on September 25, 2018 in West Hollywood, California.
2. The Official 2018 American Music Awards After Party Presented By Security BenefitSource:Getty
LOS ANGELES, CA – OCTOBER 09: Jordyn woods performs on stage during the official 2018 American Music Awards after party presented by Security Benefit at Microsoft Theater Gold Ballroom on October 9, 2018 in Los Angeles, California.
3. Bella Hadid x True Religion Event Campaign PartySource:Getty
LOS ANGELES, CA – OCTOBER 18: Jordyn Woods attends Bella Hadid x True Religion Event Campaign Party at Poppy on October 18, 2018 in Los Angeles, California.
4. OK! Magazine Fall Fashion Week 2017 EventSource:WENN
OK! Magazine Fall Fashion Week 2017 Event at The Hudson Hotel – Red Carpet Arrivals red carpet
5. The American Heart Association’s Go Red for Women Red Dress Collection 2019 – BackstageSource:Getty
NEW YORK, NY – FEBRUARY 07: Jordyn Woods poses backstage during The American Heart Association's Go Red for Women Red Dress Collection 2019 at Hammerstein Ballroom on February 7, 2019 in New York City.
6. Candy Crush Friends ‘Sweet n Solo’ Valentine’s Day Dinner EventSource:Getty
NEW YORK, NY – FEBRUARY 06: Jordyn Woods attends the Candy Crush Friends Saga 'Sweet n Solo' Valentine's Day Dining Experience at Dirt Candy on February 6, 2019 in New York City.
7. American Eagle celebrates 40 year anniversarySource:WENN
American Eagle celebrates 40 year anniversary at new AE Studio in New York City red carpet
8. Celebrity Sightings in Los Angeles – December 12, 2018Source:Getty
LOS ANGELES, CA – DECEMBER 12: Jordyn Woods is seen on December 12, 2018 in Los Angeles, CA.
9. BeautyCon LondonSource:WENN
BeautyCon London at Olympia National, London singer,beauty,fashion,event,reality tv,television,model,tv,red carpet,beautycon,influencer,vlogger,love island
10. The American Heart Association’s Go Red For Women Red Dress Collection 2019 Presented By Macy’s – Arrivals & Front RowSource:Getty
NEW YORK, NY – FEBRUARY 07: Jordyn Woods attends The American Heart Association's Go Red For Women Red Dress Collection 2019 Presented By Macy's at Hammerstein Ballroom on February 7, 2019 in New York City.
11. 19th Annual Post-Golden Globes Party hosted by Warner Bros. Pictures and InStyle at The Beverly Hilton HotelSource:WENN
Celebrities attend 19th Annual Post-Golden Globes Party hosted by Warner Bros. Pictures and InStyle at The Beverly Hilton Hotel at Beverly Hilton Hotel. red carpet
12. Go Red Women Red Dress Collection 2019Source:WENN
The American Heart Association’s Go Red Women Red Dress Collection 2019 red carpet
13. boohoo Block Party Featuring ZendayaSource:WENN
boohoo Block Party With Special Guest Zendaya held at The Highlight Room at Dream Hollywood in Los Angeles, California. celebrities,entertainment,party,hollywood,red carpet,arrivals,boohoo block party featuring zendaya,dream hollywood