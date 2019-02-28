Wiz Khalifa & Curren$y “Stoned Gentlemen,” Bootleg Kev ft. Jadakiss, Tech N9ne & Kap G “Made For This” & More | Daily Visuals 2.27.19

Last week Wiz Khalifa and Curren$y went hard dropping videos in support of their recent project 2009 and today they continue to chug along with their duet joint.

In their clip to “Stoned Gentlemen” Wiz and Spitta burn on some stickey ickey while hanging with some young women who aren’t afraid to partake in the festivities. Girls just wanna have fun, right?

Back on the streets Bootleg Kev links up with Jadakiss, Tech N9ne, and Kap G to represent their hoods in the visual to “Made For This.” Was that the Tyrann “Honey Badger” Mathieu out there with them?

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from Phor, Black Eyed Peas, and more.

WIZ KHALIFA & CURREN$Y – “STONED GENTLEMEN”

BOOTLEG KEV FT. JADAKISS, TECH N9NE & KAP G – “MADE FOR THIS”

PHOR – “HOE WITH ME”

BLACK EYED PEAS – “GET READY”

EMILIO ROJAS & HI TONE – “20 BANDS”

DJ MUGGS & ETO – “DOMINATE”

BIGCHILDSUPPORT FT. BOOSIE BADAZZ – “STAIN”

FOOLIO – “CALL ON ME”

CHANEL WEST COAST – “THE MIDDLE”

CHAVIS CHANDLER – “FBHM”

ROCOCO – “HYPNOTIZED”