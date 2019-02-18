Wiz Khalifa & Curren$y “The Life,” Mya “With You” & More | Daily Visuals 2.18.19

Well that took long enough. Four years after announcing that they were working on a joint project, Wiz Khalifa and Curren$y finally dropped their long awaited mixtape 2009 and a few new clips to accompany the release.

Dropping off visuals for “Forever Ball” and “The Life,” Spitta and Wiz do what they love and steam on a few L’s while dropping enough bars to satisfy their fans hunger for more.

Mya meanwhile heads to the Middle East to take in some sun on the sands with her boo in her new clip to “With You.”

Check out the rest of today’s drops and some joints you might’ve missed over the weekend including work from XXXTentacion, DJ Kay Slay featuring Melly Mel, Raekwon, CeeLo Green and Grandmaster Caz, and more.

WIZ KHALIFA & CURREN$Y – “FOREVER BALL”

WIZ KHALIFA & CURREN$Y – “THE LIFE”

MYA – “WITH YOU”

XXXTENTACION – “SAUCE!”

DJ KAY SLAY FT. MELLE MEL, RAEKWON, CEELO GREEN & GRANDMASTER CAZ – “HIP HOP FRONTLINE”

G PERICO FT. POLYESTER THE SAINT – “LOVE LETTER”

SEAN ELLIOT FT BIG SANT – “BIG BOY”

LIL YEE – “RED EAGLE”

JAMAL GASOL – “ALL IS FAIR”

FUTURISTIC – “HIBACHI”

YMN MELLY – “MAMA CRY”