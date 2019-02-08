Cakin’ Off Cookie Commercials! Wiz Khalifa And Son Sebastian Featured In New Oreo Ad

Wiz Khalifa And His Son Are Getting Oreo Guap

Congratulations to Wiz Khalifa and his superstar son Sebastian who are the stars of a brand spanking new Oreo commercial. We love that Wiz is getting checks writing cookie jingles AND that Bash is getting his time to shine in the spotlight.

What’s not to love about this?

Wiz posted the video on his Instagram with the caption: What would u do wit a kid this cool? 🤷🏽‍♂️ @oreo #taylorgang #jetlife #ad

Hey, it’s only right to enlist Wiz Khalifa to sell baked goods — riiiiight?!