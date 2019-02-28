HomeNews

Solange Knowles Drops Teaser Clip For Upcoming Music Project [Video]

Fresh on the heels of a Black Planet takeover, the talented songstress has provided some visuals for the fans.

Leave a comment
70th Annual Parsons Benefit

Source: Hannah Turner-Harts / Getty

With Solange Season upon us after the singer’s recently announced takeover of Black Planet, fans have more to anticipate after new visuals were dropped. Solange Knowles has an upcoming music project and a teaser clip gives us a bit of insight into what’s to come.

With a loving shoutout to fellow Texas stoner Devin The Dude, the teaser clip features a number of fierce Black women looking glorious and regal, while jumping around to home videos of Solange turning up with her girls.

We’re not completely sure what’s coming, but there’s speculation that there could be an all-video album like her sister Beyonce and the Lemonade project. One can hope, right?

Check out the very dope trailer below.

View this post on Instagram

shout out devin the duuuude

A post shared by @ saintrecords on

Photo: Getty

Album Trailers , BlackPlanet , newsletter , solange , Solange Knowles

comments – add yours
MORE FROM HIP-HOP WIRED
Wired Video
15 itemsFormer Trump Lawyer Michael Cohen Testifies Before House Oversight Committee
White GOP Congressman Slammed For Trotting Out Black Trumper During Cohen Hearing
02.28.19
FROM SITES WE LOVE
Close