Solange Knowles Drops Teaser Clip For Upcoming Music Project [Video]

With Solange Season upon us after the singer’s recently announced takeover of Black Planet, fans have more to anticipate after new visuals were dropped. Solange Knowles has an upcoming music project and a teaser clip gives us a bit of insight into what’s to come.

With a loving shoutout to fellow Texas stoner Devin The Dude, the teaser clip features a number of fierce Black women looking glorious and regal, while jumping around to home videos of Solange turning up with her girls.

We’re not completely sure what’s coming, but there’s speculation that there could be an all-video album like her sister Beyonce and the Lemonade project. One can hope, right?

Check out the very dope trailer below.

Photo: Getty