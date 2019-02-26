Solange Season: Solange Knowles Announces Black Planet Takeover, New LP On Horizon?

In a cryptic tweet, Solange Knowles has social media ablaze after announcing her appearance on one of the most popular social media sites from the early 2000s. The singer has shared news of a BlackPlanet takeover with some fans speculating this is part of a new album rollout.

Owned by Urban One Inc., the largest Black-owned media company in the nation, BlackPlanet got its start in 2001 as a precursor to similar online gathering spaces such as Myspace and the like. With its specific focus towards Black audiences, BlackPlanet helped spark the birth of MiGente and AsianAve although BP remained the most popular of the three.

BlackPlanet features some glossy new makeovers and Solange’s page is complete with all the bells and whistles. Along with a live section announcing upcoming show dates, the dossier section lists a series of images of Solange. Fans can also sign up for a newsletter to keep up with the stylish artist.

Twitter reactions have been pouring in fast and swift and we’ve captured some of the best in the gallery.

find me on black planet !! 🖤🖤 https://t.co/HUFJxjhtuY

black planet 4 evaaa ⚫️ pic.twitter.com/5XgucUBPXC — solange knowles (@solangeknowles) February 26, 2019

Photo: Getty