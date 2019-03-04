Woman Who Paid R.Kelly’s Bail Now Receiving Bomb Threats

The R. Kelly story gets crazier and crazier by the week. His friend who put the money up to get him released from jail now has a bulls eye on her head.

According to TMZ, Valencia P. Love is feeling the heat for vouching for the pied pier of pee-pee. Last week the childcare entrepreneur says that she received multiple bomb threats to her daycare. WBBM reports that police took the matter very seriously and did a thorough sweep of the facility to ensure there were no explosives onsite. The Chicago Police Department has confirmed they do not have any suspects but will continue to investigate the crime.

ONLY HERE: Saturday, multiple people called in a bomb threat to a daycare near W. 79th & Kedzie. The business is connected to the woman who posted R. Kelly’s $100k bond. PER CPD – “No offender in custody. Bomb and arson cleared the scene. Area Central investigating.” @cbschicago pic.twitter.com/80AHAAGmv8 — Brad Edwards (@tvbrad) March 3, 2019

This is not the first time intimidation tactics have been issued in the wake of Surviving R. Kelly. In December media personality Angela Yee was set to host a screening for the documentary series at the NeueHouse Madison Square building in Manhattan. On the panel were several sexual abuse survivors and advocates. Minutes into the screening NYPD asked everyone to evacuate after receiving a threat; it is still unclear whether it was related to a gun or a bomb.

On February 22, the “Ignition” singer turned himself to police after being indicted on 10 counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse—a class 2 felony—involving four alleged victims. He is now free on bail.

