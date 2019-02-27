The Irony: R. Kelly’s $100K Bail Paid By Woman Who Owns Childcare Facility

News spread swiftly that a woman who claimed to be a close friend of R. Kelly posted the singer’s $100,000 bail to spring him out of jail. The mystery woman’s name has been revealed and the irony of it all is that she is the owner of a daycare facility among other businesses.

Valencia Love, 47, lives just outside Chicago in Romeoville, and on the form she submitted in Cook County Court stated that she is friends with Kelly.

Love owns a number of restaurants according to records obtained by DailyMail.com, as well as a childcare facility, the Lord and Child Christian Day Care.

She posted that bail despite the fact that Kelly is accused of raping three underage teenagers in this latest Cook County indictment, and the emergence of new rape tapes which allegedly feature the singer and minors.

In addition to the daycare, Love also runs the restaurant Love on the Blu.

Some left comments on the restaurant’s Yelp page after learning Love had posted the bail, which were all negative save one that praised the food.

Love responded to some of the criticism she faced on Yelp for one of her businesses, writing in response that she was just helping Kelly out.

“Thank you I just help out a Friend if he guilty let him pay for it thru the courts,” Love wrote.

