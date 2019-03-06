CLOSE
HomeNews

Tamar Braxton’s Ex Vince Herbert Facing Eviction & Bad Check Lawsuits

It appears that Herbert's pockets ain't straight.

Leave a comment
26th Annual Pan African Film Festival - Black Panther Red Carpet Arrivals

Source: Robin L Marshall / Getty

Vince Herbert appears to be aligned deeply with the struggle, this after he was slapped with a pair of recent lawsuits. Herbert is facing suits regarding unpaid rent, which kicked off eviction procedures and for writing bounced checks.

The Blast reports:

According to court documents obtained by The Blast, Vince Herbert is being sued by a company called NK Real Estate Investments.

The suit claims Herbert entered into a one-year lease over a Los Angeles condo back in December 2018. Herbert was supposed to pay $37,000 a month but allegedly did not pay in February. He was served last month with a three-day notice to pay rent or quit.

The company sued Herbert for the unpaid rent of $38,850, plus other costs.

The outlet also adds Herbert wrote a pair of checks totaling $10,000 to a woman named Dakota Sal, which she said failed to process.

Photo: Getty

eviction , lawsuits , newsletter , Tamar Braxton , vince herbert

comments – add yours
MORE FROM HIP-HOP WIRED
Wired Video
Young Dolph In Concert - New York, NY
Young Dolph Addresses $500K Jack Move, Says He’s “Blessed”
03.06.19
FROM SITES WE LOVE
Close