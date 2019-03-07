Past & Present Collides In ‘Mortal Kombat 11’ Story Trailer, 3 More Characters Confirmed

The past and present of Mortal Kombat will collide in MK11’s newest story trailer that features more recognizable faces and confirms three more additions to the growing roster.

Mortal Kombat 11 will tackle time travel thanks to its new boss Kronika. She is hell-bent on fixing the rift caused by Dark Raiden after his defeat Shinnok and merges multiple realities to repair the damage the corrupted Thunder God has done and reset the timeline to restore the balance of good and evil.

She enlists the help of Shao Khan and his Outworld armies to accomplish her goal so it will take characters from Mortal Kombat’s past and present to defeat both Kronika and Khan and solve the temporal crisis. The trailer not only shows recently announced playable character Johnny Cage it also served as the reveals for his daughter Cassie Cage, Jacqui Briggs daughter of Jax and Outworld gunslinger and mercenary Erron Black.

Each character gets some significant shine in the clip showing off brief snippets of their fatalities. NetherRealm followed the trailer up with a full reveal video for Cassie Cage giving MK fans a better glimpse of Sonya and Johnny’s kid in action.

With each new video NetherRealm releases, it only builds up the hype for the highly anticipated game. Mortal Kombat 11 arrives on PlayStation 4, PS4 Pro, Xbox One, Xbox One X, Nintendo Switch and PC April 23. If you pre-ordered the game, you can use Shao Khan as a playable character and gain access to the beta March 28 through March 31 for those platforms on PS4 and Xbox One consoles only.

Step into the Mortal Kombat 11’s story trailer below and keep it locked on Hip-Hop Wired for more news and reveals on the game.

—

Photo: NetherRealm Studios / WB Games