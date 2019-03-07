Joey BadA$$ Settles $1.5M Lawsuit With President Donald Trump Impersonator

Joey BadA$$ found himself facing a $1.5 million lawsuit after a 2017 MTV event went left. A man impersonating President Donald Trump brought the suit after he was allegedly shoved by the Brooklyn rapper but the pair settled their issues.

The Blast reports:

According to court documents obtained by The Blast, Bada$$ and the man who sued him have resolved all claims and the case will be closed. The docs note that case is officially settled and closed per their agreement.

Back in 2017, the impersonator, Phillip Wilburn, sued the rapper (real name Jo-Vaughn Virginie Scott) accusing him of pushing him off a stage during an MTV event in Los Angeles.

The lawsuit claimed Wilburn had to spend $1,000 on medical expenses and believed at the time he might have to spend $25,000 on a possible surgery. He also claimed to lose $50,000 in profits and sued seeking $1,500,000 in damages.

The Pro Era honcho has claimed no wrongdoing in the matter.

Photo: Getty