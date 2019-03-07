Only One Remains: Blockbuster Video Store In Bend, Oregon Is The Last In The Entire World

Before we were Netflix and chillin’, we were saying let’s make it a Blockbuster night. It was a beautiful place where people went to rent movies and video games. The iconic video rental chain’s only Australian location is closing on March 31 leaving the last remaining store in the US as the only one still operating, on the entire planet.

The countdown has officially begun for the Blockbuster Video chain that filed for bankruptcy back in 2010 now on its last leg with the Bend, Oregon location being the final one standing globally. The Australian store located in Morley, Western Australia, announced today via its Facebook page that today is the last day to rent anything from its store. It will remain open until the end of month allowing visitors to purchase its remaining stock of DVDs and Blu-rays and even buy any “shop fittings and fixtures” if you want to take home a piece of history.

While streaming is king now, there are a good number of people who still favor pulling out the Blockbuster cards and renting a movie believe it or not. Some people like the idea that they don’t have to worry about abusing their data plans by streaming or don’t have the high-speed internet to enjoy services like Netflix or Hulu for example. The Bend, Oregon has become more of a museum now with people flocking to the store to take pictures and enjoy the feeling of physically renting a film.

So if you’re one of those people who want to see what it was like back in the 90’s make your way to Bend, Oregon. There is no telling how long Blockbuster intends to keep the store open.

—

Photo: Dave Thompson – PA Images / Getty