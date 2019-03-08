Chicago PD Investigating Itself Over Jussie Smollett Leaks

The Jussie Smollett case keeps getting more complicated, yet we still don’t have the answers we want. The Chicago police department is now reportedly investigating where the leaks of information about the case are coming from.

So yeah, the cops are basically investigating themselves, something that never looks kosher from the outside.

Reports TMZ:

Chicago PD tells us its Chief of Detectives opened the investigation out of concerns the force was leaking like a sieve. CPD adds there’s been a ton of “inaccurate” info in the media, and they want to know who’s putting it out there.

A police spokesman tells TMZ … “When there are allegations of information being leaked, an internal investigation has been opened and we are also looking at our vulnerabilities.”

And in semi-related news, “dozens” of workers were fried from a Chicago hospital after accessing Smollett’s records were leaked.

At this point, will we ever find out exactly what happened to Jussie Smollett?

—

Photo: Getty