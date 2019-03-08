Def Jam Drops ‘Undisputed’ Compilation Album [Listen]

For decades Def Jam Records has been thee record label that Hip-Hop artists dreamed of signing to. Although today’s artists simply pine for “Likes” and views online, the house that Russell Simmons, and Rick Rubin, built still holds a special place in the hearts of Hip-Hop purists.

Today (March 8), the first label of Hip-Hop has dropped a brand new compilation album featuring a gang of artists that are now carrying the legendary label on it’s back. Coming in at 15-cuts deep, Undisputed doesn’t have any commentary from Shannon Sharpe or Skip Bayless but does featurs the vocals of rappers such as YG, Rich The Kid, Tyga, and Bernard Jabs amongst others.

Check out the Def Jam compilation project below and let us know if you think any of these artists or all of them have what it takes to take the record label back to the Olympian heights it once occupied in the 90’s.

Peep the web series, too.