Def Jam To Showcase New Roster Of Talent On ‘Undisputed’ Compilation Album

Def Jam Recordings’ 35th anniversary is coming up. To mark the occasion, the label will release Undisputed, a compilation project that will highlight seventeen rookie artists on their roster.

Via press release Def Jam Recordings chairman & CEO Paul Rosenberg announced, “During the course of the past year, in collaboration with our talented EVP Steven Victor and our incredible team of executives, we have worked diligently to define the label we strive to become. One of the most important aspects of our efforts has centered around building a new roster. Together with these incredible new artists we have developed urgent, cutting-edge and truly great new music and content.” “As we proudly enter our 35th anniversary year,” Rosenberg went on, “I’m excited to launch this project, one that I think defines and encapsulates our new direction.”

There will also be an 8-part Undisputed documentary series. The doc will chronicle the artists’ time at “Rap Camp,” where the music for the new album was recorded during week-long sessions. The lineup for this project includes Sneakk and Lul G of SOBxRBE, Brooklyn’s Fetty Luciano, Cleveland’s YFL Kelvin, Harlem rappers TJ Porter and Dominic Lord, and more.

Undisputed is due March 8. Stay tuned and watch the trailer for the doc up top.

Photo: Def Jam/Universal Music Group