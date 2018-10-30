Ava DuVernay At Work On A Prince Documentary For Netflix

Ava DuVernay has shown her deft directorial touch in films such as Selma and the gripping 13th documentary for Netflix. DuVernay will be bringing another documentary to the streaming service, this time focusing on the life and legacy of the legendary Prince.

Variety exclusively reports:

Producer/director Ava DuVernay is working with Netflix on a Prince documentary, two sources have confirmed to Variety. The project has the full cooperation of the late artist’s estate, which is providing with interviews, archival footage, photos and archive access. The multiple-part documentary will cover the artist’s entire life.

“Prince was a genius and a joy and a jolt to the senses,” she tweeted after the news had broken Monday night. “The only way I know how to make this film is with love. And with great care. I’m honored to do so and grateful for the opportunity entrusted to me by the estate.” The Oscar-nominated filmmaker has been at work on the project for several months.

While renowned for her work on “Selma,” “Queen Sugar” and others, DuVernay made her big-screen debut in 2008 with “This Is the Life,” which chronicled the alternative hip-hop scene in Los Angeles in the 1990s.

The outlet initially reported on the news breaking Monday (Oct. 29) and nothing was officially confirmed. In an update, it was said that the estate is in approval of the multi-part documentary and will be collaborating with DuVernay. A release date has not been set.

Photo: WENN