Ava DuVernay & Colin Kaepernick To Produce Comedy Series On His High School Life

Ava DeVernay and Colin Kaepernick’s favorable tweets about each other might have brought forth a new collaborative project. Both are on board for a sitcom detailing his teenage years.

According to a report by Vanity Fair the filmmaker and former NFL star are joining forces on a comedy series framed around Kaep’s high school career. “DuVernay has a lot to do: casting for her yet-to-be-named Netflix limited series about the Central Park Five; working with editors, directors, and writers on the third season of Queen Sugar, which started airing May 29; putting the finishing touches on her CBS pilot, Red Line; and meeting with her Wrinkle producer Jim Whitaker on two new projects, including the Battle of Versailles movie at HBO and a TV comedy series with Colin Kaepernick that centers on his high-school life.”

In a 2017 interview with GQ she commented on him taking a stance against police brutality which has since landed him on the NFL’s unemployment line. “I see what he’s done as art. I believe that art is seeing the world that doesn’t exist…I just feel fortunate that I’ve had a chance to get to know him personally, to talk to him” she explained.

Colin Kaepernick's mother has not one ounce of a care about Trump. She's too busy lounging in #THESHADE https://t.co/UMeLiSXRiG — Ava DuVernay (@ava) September 23, 2017

In 2017 the very woke activist filed a case against the league citing several teams colluded against him. Most recently the NFL has announced that players must stand for the singing of the national anthem or stay inside the locker room.

Via Vibe

Photo: WENN.com