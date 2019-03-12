CLOSE
Full-Length Trailer For Disney’s Live-Action ‘Aladdin’ Is Here, Will Smith Still Blue

The Genie is going to grow on you.

Aladdin movie poster

Source: Disney / Disney

Today (March 12), we get the first full-length trailer for Disney’s live-action Aladdin. Will Smith is definitely still blue.

But, he’s not blue the entire time, so get over it. We see Aladdin (Mena Massoud} running from goons, getting with his future princess Jasmine (Naomi Scott) and the Genie (Smith) doing Genie things. And singing and dancing, plenty of it. Also, there’s a magic carpet ride.

Thus, this is pretty much what you should be expecting if you’re a fan of the OG Disney classic.

Aladdin is in theaters May 24. Watch the trailer below.

Photo: Disney

Aladdin , Will Smith

