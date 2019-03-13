Soulja Boy “Killswitch,” Solange “Binz” & More | Daily Visuals 3.12.19

Ever since his interview of the year on The Breakfast Club this past January, Soulja Boy’s been on a tear dropping new material and visuals to capitalize off his self-made new year buzz.

But like most of his videos, Soulja Boy keeps to the same theme: floss. And in his latest visual to “Killswitch,” Young Drako does just that as he lays out a collection of jewelry that would’ve made Liberace jealous, if not envious.

Keeping things in the south, H-Town alumni Solange keeps things simple and familiar to most of the world as she uses the camera on her computer to capture her dance moves in her quick clip for “Binz.”

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from Hip-Hop OG’s such as Too $hort, Cypress Hill, and more.

SOULJA BOY – “KILLSWITCH”

SOLANGE – “BINZ”

CYPRESS HILL – “PASS THE KNIFE”

TOO $HORT – “GIVE HER SOME MONEY”

LOCKSMITH FT. MURS – “STARS”

TJ PORTER, FETTY LUCIANO & NIMIC REVENUE – “THE TRENCHES”

MEZ – “MF+G”

PHORA – “DON’T CHANGE”