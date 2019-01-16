Hip-Hop Kingmaker: Twitter Reacts To Big Soulja Boy Going Big Draco On ‘The Breakfast Club’

Soulja Boy was the special guest on The Breakfast Club today, and the Internet hasn’t been the same since. Spewing all types of bonkers claims.

While some of the claims are legit—like being one of the first artists to finesse going viral into a huge bag. There were other claims, like continuing to claim he had a better come back year than Tyga and that he taught Drake everything he knows, had Twitter befuddled.

Soulja Boy Tell 'Em brought out the receipt… pic.twitter.com/wapoVp9myE — David Whitehead (@SneakerDave) January 16, 2019

The result of the confusion is the usual jokes and slander when Soulja Boy gets on his high horse. But don’t sleep, a lot of people are saying Soulja Boy isn’t getting his proper credit.

Good look collecting that 5% he claims everyone owes him.

