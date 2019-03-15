ScHoolboy Q “Numb Numb Juice,” Ace Hood “Practice” & More | Daily Visuals 3.14.19

Earlier today ScHoolboy Q put his name back on main street when he dropped his newest single “Numb Numb Juice” and already we have a video to accompany the audio. That’s kinda rare even in the internet age.

For his visual to “Numb Numb Juice” we witness Q getting lit in all kinds of different situations from blowing smoke during an interview to doing the OG “Dougie” dance with a robe on at the entrance of a mansion.

Back in Miami Ace Hood keeps the rap scene of his Magic City afloat with his clip for “Practice” where he posts up in his garage where he’s accompanied by an exotic automobile straight outta your dreams.

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from Player Way featuring Wiz Khalifa, Elle Varner featuring Wale, and more.

SCHOOLBOY Q – “NUMB NUMB JUICE”

ACE HOOD – “PRACTICE”

PLAYER WAY FT. WIZ KHALIFA – “WARM BREW”

ELLE VARNER FT. WALE – “POUR ME”

SUNNI COLON – “PSICODELIC”

MARLON CRAFT – “DO THE WORK”

PLUHELP FT. SKINNYFROMTHE9 & JOSE SUAVE – “PORNSTARS”

BLOODY JAY FT. DEREZ DE’SHON & TROUBLE – “STAY THE SAME”