Chance The Rapper and Kirsten Corley Are Pregnant, Baby Girl On The Way

Chance The Rapper and Kirsten Corley officially tied the knot over the weekend. But the celebration continues as the couple revealed they’re expecting a new addition to their family.

Corley is pregnant with a baby girl. The newlyweds already share a daughter, 3-year-old Kensli.

Per 2019 protocol, they shared the news via Instagram. “New baby droppin September,” read the announcement. The photos itself was actually a screen cap from the Notes app that reads:

“We pregnant again. Its a girl. JESUS CHRIST. WE LOVE GOD.”

The blessings stay coming down. Congrats to the happy couple.