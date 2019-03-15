CLOSE
Chance The Rapper and Kirsten Corley Are Pregnant, Baby Girl On The Way

The Bennetts are going to be a family of four.

Chance The Rapper and Kirsten Corley officially tied the knot over the weekend. But the celebration continues as the couple revealed they’re expecting a new addition to their family.

Corley is pregnant with a baby girl. The newlyweds already share a daughter, 3-year-old Kensli.

Per 2019 protocol, they shared the news via Instagram. “New baby droppin September,” read the announcement. The photos itself was actually a screen cap from the Notes app that reads:

“We pregnant again. Its a girl. JESUS CHRIST. WE LOVE GOD.”

The blessings stay coming down. Congrats to the happy couple.

New baby droppin September

Chance The Rapper

