The Bennetts: Chance The Rapper Is Married Now [Photos]

Chance The Rapper married his longtime girlfriend, Kirsten Katrina Corley, this weekend. Although the guest seemed to be relatively small, it was nevertheless star-studded.

Some of the folk in attendance included Kanye West, so of course Kim Kardashian, Dave Chapelle and Kirk Franklin. Also, his brother Taylor Bennett was holding Chance down, too.

Reportedly, Chance and Kirsten had already been married for a couple of months, this was just the official ceremony. Hey, whatever works.

See photos from the nuptials that made their way onto social media in the gallery.