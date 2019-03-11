The Bennetts: Chance The Rapper Is Married Now [Photos]

Chance The Rapper married his longtime girlfriend, Kirsten Katrina Corley, this weekend. Although the guest seemed to be relatively small, it was nevertheless star-studded.
Some of the folk in attendance included Kanye West, so of course Kim Kardashian, Dave Chapelle and Kirk Franklin. Also, his brother Taylor Bennett was holding Chance down, too.
Reportedly, Chance and Kirsten had already been married for a couple of months, this was just the official ceremony. Hey, whatever works.
See photos from the nuptials that made their way onto social media in the gallery.
#Couplegoals. #ChancetheRapper is officially married, he and his childhood sweetheart Kirsten Corley said I do over the weekend. According to #ENews, they got married at the Pelican Hill resort in Newport Beach, CA. They invited 150 guests to the ceremony, which included the Wests, Dave Chapelle ... "The decor was all white, with big arrangements of white roses lining the aisle and scattered white petals where the bride walked down to meet her groom. Everything went off smoothly except for a minor, but oh-so-cute, interruption from the couple's three-year-old daughter Kensli. She reportedly ran up to Chance in the middle of the ceremony, and he picked her up and held her." Before the wedding Chance the Rapper shared a tbt pic of his wife when he first met her. He was 9 years old at the time, and since then he's always known she was going to be THE ONE. And destiny wins. Congrats to the couple. Blessings.
