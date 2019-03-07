Chance The Rapper Marrying His Longtime Girlfriend This Weekend [Photos]

Chance The Rapper is about to formally hand in his player card. He plans to marry the love of his life this week, and he shared a story about how they met.

The Chicago MC has announced that he will enter the holy sacrament of marriage with his childhood sweetheart. Chance shared a very loving timeline of how they met at the age of nine and eventually became soulmates.

“STORYTIME: So this photo was taken on the day that I first met my wife! In the year 2003, my mom used to work as a real estate agent at a black owned franchise called Re/Max Exclusive Properties. One Night, she took, my dad and my brother and I to one of her office parties to get better acquainted with her co-workers” he explained.

He went on to detail that his fiancée Kristen Corley walked into the room as part of the entertainment. “This is where my memory comes back in a photographic manner. We were instructed to make way for an exclusive performance by DESTINY’S CHILD!” Obviously Beyoncé, Kelly and Michelle did not take center stage but instead Kristen and her two partners started lip syncing “Independent Women”.

True to your typical romantic movie’s plot he fell in love on first sight. “I knew I was going to marry that girl. 16 years later, it’s happening. This [weekend] is the time, and the place is my wedding. I’m gonna dance with my wife because this is my destiny” he admitted.

Congrats to the happy couple—the two have a daughter together. No word if he will be wearing his signature “3” baseball cap at the altar.

You can view the thread below.

Photo: Nicky Nelson / WENN.com