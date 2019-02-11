Chance The Rapper & Kirsten Corley Change Child Custody & Support Arrangement

Chance The Rapper and his soon-to-be wife Kirsten Corley are taking legal matters to bring their worlds closer. In new proceedings, the Chicago star and his fiancee changed the child custody and support arrangments prior to their wedding day.

The Blast reports:

According to court documents obtained by The Blast, Chance (real name: Chancelor Bennett) and his longtime girl filed court documents in Chicago in the custody case she originally filed in 2016. The two share a 3-year-old daughter, Kensli.

On January 29, the couple filed a joint petition to modify the terms of the 2017 agreement they reached over custody, child support and decision-making authority.

They note, “The parties acknowledge and stipulate that a substantial change in circumstances has occurred such that the financial, decision-making, and parenting time provisions of the parties Allocation Judgment are no longer in the minor child’s best interest.”

The change would appear to be the two are set to get hitched, which would make a custody and support order a little odd.

A hearing in the matter is set for this Valentine’s Day. No wedding date has been set.

Photo: Getty