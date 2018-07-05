Chance The Rapper Proposed to Girlfriend at 4th of July BBQ

Chance The Rapper‘s Fourth of July barbecue was extra special. The Chicago rapper proposed to his girlfriend, and she said yes.

Per new age protocol, the moment was caught on Instagram as Lil Chano got down on one knee and asked Kirsten Corley for her hand in marriage.

Family and friends cheered as it happened and she said yes. The couple’s 2-year-old daughter looked along to make the cipher complete.

We don’t know why Chance didn’t have a shirt on neither here no there.

Congrats to Chance and Kirsten.