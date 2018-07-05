CLOSE
Home > News

Chance The Rapper Proposed to Girlfriend at 4th of July BBQ

Chance's longtime girlfriend is going to make an honest man out of him.

Leave a comment
Chance the Rapper headlining Day One of Wireless Festival 2017

Source: WENN.com / WENN

Chance The Rapper‘s Fourth of July barbecue was extra special. The Chicago rapper proposed to his girlfriend, and she said yes. 

Per new age protocol, the moment was caught on Instagram as Lil Chano got down on one knee and asked Kirsten Corley for her hand in marriage.

Family and friends cheered as it happened and she said yes. The couple’s 2-year-old daughter looked along to make the cipher complete.

We don’t know why Chance didn’t have a shirt on neither here no there.

Congrats to Chance and Kirsten.

Chance The Rapper

comments – add yours
MORE FROM HIP-HOP WIRED
Wired Video
Chef Jernard Wells
This Healthy Meal Can Help With Prostate Cancer Prevention #REPRESENTMENSHEALTH
07.04.18
FROM SITES WE LOVE
Close