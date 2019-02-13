Chance The Rapper Shuts Down Barneys For Fiancee’s Shopping Spree

Chance The Rapper and his fiancee Kirsten Corley are fast approaching wedded bliss but before their big day, the Chicago superstar joined his lady on an exclusive experience. Barneys in Chicago shut down early on Monday (Feb. 11) to allow Corley to shop to her heart’s delight.

PageSix reports:

Ahead of the holiday on Thursday, Chance had Barneys Chicago close early on Monday so that his fiancée, Kirsten Corley, could have the place to herself as she went on a shopping spree. As Corley shopped until she presumably dropped, Chance kept himself busy by dancing to the mind-numbing tune “Baby Shark,” as one does.

Corley left with four extra-large shopping bags and four garment bags filled with clothing, shoes and accessories, a source told Page Six. The couple enjoyed bite-sized sandwiches, Champagne and macaroons while shopping.

Chance, 25, shared some videos of their exclusive experience on his Instagram Stories, where he showed off the empty store and their snacks.

The loving couple has not yet announced a wedding date but Chano did say a new project is coming this summer.

Photo: Getty