Carolina Panthers Lineman Got Knocked The F*ck Out In Street Fight [Video]

The moral of this story is anyone can catch that fade. NFL lineman Taylor Hearn learned this after he got knocked the f*ck out in a street fight.

Reports TMZ:

Here’s the deal … Hearn — 6’4”, 315 lbs. — was outside of a bar Thursday night when he got into it with a couple of guys on the street.

Clearly, the massive Hearn thought he’d be able to bully these guys around, due to his giant size and NFL strength, but he learned very quickly he was wrong. After some verbal insults and tussling, one of the guys on the street cracked Hearn with a straight right to the face that dropped the lineman like a sack of potatoes.

Hearn eventually gets up and appears to be okay … even starting to fight again. Witnesses tell TMZ Sports cops arrived at the scene a short time later … but Hearn was not arrested. In fact, we’re told no one was arrested.

Watch Hearn go to sleep in the video.

No more street fights for you big guy.

—

Photo; Getty