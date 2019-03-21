Man Who Attempted Live Robbery Of Old-Faced Podcaster Behind Bars

Adam22 almost caught a hot one on livestream during a taping of his No Jumper podcast, but his security team dished out a proper fade to the would-be gunman. Now, the man who attempted to jack the host is still sitting behind bars so perhaps this jux wasn’t some elaborate plan, eh?

TMZ reports:

The hip-hop host of the “No Jumper” podcast — known as Adam22 — was violently interrupted while recording his show Sunday when the gunman pointed his weapon at Adam and threatened his life.

According to the L.A. County D.A.’s office … the suspect, 24-year-old David Tran, has now been charged with one count of attempted second-degree robbery. He’s still in custody and being held on $100k bail.

After video of the scary moment surfaced, many skeptics wondered if Adam staged it for publicity. Adam spoke to us and made it clear — it was 100 percent real and serious, and everyone was fortunate there were no deaths … especially the gunman.

Check out Adam22 speaking on the wild incident below.

—

Photo: Getty